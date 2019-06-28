|
|
George L. Osborne Jr.
May 8, 1955 - June 26, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
George L. Osborne Jr., a retired heavy equipment operator, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home in Bloomingburg. He was 64.
The son of the late George L. Osborne Sr. and Violet Blake Osborne, he was born May 8, 1955 in Ramapo.
He was born and raised in Rockland County, NY before moving to Orange County where he raised his family. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed going hunting and fishing with family and friends. He could run any piece of heavy equipment he was asked to. He took pride in farming and teaching anyone who wanted to learn, and he had a passion for Dodge trucks.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Stout Osborne, at home; a son, Frederick L. Osborne (Jen) of Wurtsboro; a daughter, Melissa Call (Jorge) of Sparrowbush; four grandchildren: Bradley, Braiden, Gabriela and Liliana; and a brother, Thomas DeNoyelles (Joan) of New City. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, George F. Osborne, and a stepson, Francis Call Jr.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 1 at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Bloomingburg Rural Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Middletown, 142 Bloomingburg Road, Middletown NY 10940.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visitwww.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 28 to June 29, 2019