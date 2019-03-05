|
George M. Knox, Sr.
August 9, 1940 - March 4, 2019
Neversink, NY
George M. Knox, Sr. of Neversink, passed away on Monday, March 4th. He was 78. He was the son of the late Harry Knox and Eva Farkas, born on August 9, 1940 in Liberty, NY.
He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, playing softball (in the younger years). But mostly George was all about family and spent as much time as possible at the family camp in Willowemoc, NY where he loved to entertain family and friends as well as cook for the hunters during hunting season. Anyone who knew George knows how he loved to play, joke and tease. George wore many hats during his lifetime, he worked for the NYCBWS, he had a well-drilling business and worked in various areas of construction.
He was a member of the Liberty Elks, a charter member of Tri-Valley Lions and served many years as a Tri-Valley CSD Board member.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Ann; his children: Gregory Sr. and wife, Laurie, Christine and husband, Thomas, Andrew and wife, Sabra; daughter-in-law, Mary Knox; grandchildren, George III (Amanda), Jill Knox, Daniel (Jenna), Gregory Jr. (Khrystin), Heather (Jeffrey), Sara Knox and Sydne Valentine; and five great-granddaughters; his siblings, Barbara Arielly, Linda Cypert (Tom) and Kathi Smith (Steve); as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and beloved brothers and sisters-in-law. He is predeceased by two sons, baby Bryan John and George Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550. The family would like to personally thank the staff and doctors at Hospice of Orange and Sullivan for their support and kindness during this difficult time.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7th at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8th at 11 a.m. at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grahamsville Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019