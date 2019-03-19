|
|
George Mikel Mercado, Sr.
September 22, 1987 - March 17, 2019
Loch Sheldrake, NY
George Mikel Mercado, Sr. of Loch Sheldrake, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at home. He was 31. He was the son of Genaro "Geno" and Pennie (Stager) Mercado, born on September 22, 1987 in Goshen, NY.
George had most recently worked as a guest attendant for the Resort World Catskills. In his free time he enjoyed playing video games, or being outside fishing, hunting and swimming. He loved to spend time in Lake George, which was his favorite place to visit. He was a kind hearted man, who always found ways to help anyone in need, he truly would give the shirt off his back if you needed it, and always tried to make you smile if he knew you were down. He was a true family man; he loved his children with all he had. He was a devoted husband, loving father, son, and friend to all who knew him; he will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He is survived by his wife, Megan Mercado; his children, Kasey, Julie and George Jr.; his parents, Pennie and Genaro "Geno" Mercado; his in-laws, James and Loretta VanAken; his father-in-law, George Zeininger (Kami Curry); his grandmother, Ola Yannetta; his wife's grandparents, Shirley VanAken and Agnes VanAken; his sister, Gina Mercado; his sisters-in-law, Kristy Lopez (Brian), Jennifer Munoz (Angel), Stephanie VanAken (Thomas), LiaMae and Ariona Zeininger; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his dear friends, Kevin, Cathy, Brendan and Brian as well as his special Uncle Phil.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21st from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22nd at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glen Wild Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019