George R. Brown
1932 - 2020
George R. Brown
October 8, 1932 - April 2, 2020
Bonita Springs, FL - Formerly of Maybrook, NY
George R. Brown, age 87 of Bonita Springs, FL and formerly of Maybrook, NY passed away on April 2, 2020 at Joanne's House Hospice Facility in Florida. The son of the late Robert H. "Sonny" and Gertrude Bullis Brown Sr. he was born on October 8, 1932 in Goshen, NY. He will be dearly missed.
George graduated from Maybrook High School in 1950. He then went on to graduate from NYS Maritime College in 1954 with a bachelors in Marine Engineering. He enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves and held the position of Third Assistant Engineer: unlimited horse power, all oceans - steam or diesel.
George sailed with American Export Lines from 1954-1957. He joined General Electric Co. in 1957 as a service engineer in the power group. He held several general manager positions, retiring in 1992 as the general manager of Nuclear Services, Worldwide.
In his life, George traveled to over 75 countries. He was a charter member of the Bay Presbyterian Church and was an Elder in the Presbyterian Church in America. He made several mission trips to Cuba, South Africa, Israel, Turkey and Ukraine. He also did prison and jail ministry. He truly believed that Jesus Christ was his Lord and Savior.
Survivors include his wife, Carol J. Brown of Bonita Springs, FL; brother, Curtis Brown and his wife, Nita; sister, Carol Jennings and her husband, Ivan, sister-in-law, Anna T. Brown and many nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his first wife, Janet Brown in 2011 and his brother, Robert H. "Robbie" Brown, Jr.
Cremation was held in Florida. George's ashes have been interred in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden, NY. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1st at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Services will begin at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required.
Local arrangements are by Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. www.gridleyhoran.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
