|
|
George R. Dowson, Jr.
March 15, 2019
Formerly of Highland Mills, NY
George R. Dowson, Jr., 71, of Palm Coast, FL, formerly of Highland Mills, NY and Wanaque, NJ, passed away on March 15, 2019.
Before retiring he was the owner/operator of George Dowson Trucking and was an avid motorcyclist.
George is predeceased by his parents, George R. Dowson, Sr. and Geraldine. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn "Lynn" (nee Bauer); devoted father of Renee Buono and husband, Bob, George R. Dowson, III and wife, Mikiann, and Erik Meres; loving grandfather of Amanda, Kayla, Joey, Sadie, and Molly; dear brother of Douglas and Glenn.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday March 21 at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi with a 4:30 p.m. Chapel Service. Private cremation are to follow. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019