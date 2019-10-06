|
George R. Guy
April 3, 1957 - October 1, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
George R. Guy Sr., a lifelong resident of Highland Falls, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Highland Falls, NY. He was 62 years old. The son of late Harry E. and Myrtle Guy, he was born April 3, 1957 in Highland Falls, NY.
George was a retired career firefighter for West Point Military Academy and was currently employed by the New York State Department of Transportation and part time for the Military Academy motor pool, transporting Army cadets safely in the course of their military training. George was also a dedicated lifelong volunteer for the Highland Falls fire department, a leading member of the West Point Yacht Club and an associate member of the American Legion and in New Windsor NY.
Survivors include his wife: Lisa, at home; his sons: George Guy, Jr. of Highland Falls, NY, and Jeffrey A. Guy and his fiancé, Joanna Meinzinger of Fort Montgomery, NY; his sister: Sharon Guy of Highland Falls, NY and his two grandsons: Jacob and George III. He is predeceased by his brother, Harry.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8th at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY. A Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 9th in the funeral home, with a reception to follow honoring the memory and lifelong service to his family, community and friends at the Highland Falls Fire Department, 9 Mountain Road, Highland Falls, NY 10928.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306, https://tunnel2towers.org/
