|
|
George S. Saines
December 4, 1929 - January 5, 2020
Logan, OH - Formerly of Milford, PA
George S. Saines died on Jan 5, 2020 in Logan, OH from complications from a heart attack. He was born in Kane, PA, son of Greek immigrants Helena and Stavros Saines, youngest of three sons. He was educated in the public schools in Kane and worked as a self-employed photographer until being drafted into the U.S. Army. He was very proud of his service as a combat motion-picture photographer for the Army in Korea in 1952.
Upon discharge in 1953, he enrolled at American University under the GI bill, eventually earning his PHD in Organic Chemistry from Penn State in 1961. He worked at Texaco Research Center in Beacon, New York synthesizing lubricant additives and received numerous patents for his work.
In 1973, he bought Lubricant Packaging Company, and moved his family to Middletown, NY. He successfully grew that business until he sold it and retired in 1987.
He has been a devoted founder and generous member of the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Middletown, NY, where he was cantor and church leader. He participated in their prison ministry for over 30 years.
In his retirement years, he had more time to work on his black-and white photography, showing his prints in local galleries.He had an eye for line and light, seeing the everyday world with an artist's focus. He helped us all to see the beauty in the ordinary.
He married Helen Julia Renwick (1932-2007) from nearby St. Mary's, PA in 1955. They have four children: Steven, Julie (1960-2018), Jennifer and Penelope; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Two Memorial Services are tentatively scheduled. The first is this at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 11 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2 West Hunter St., Logan, OH 43138. Next week, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18 at Wallkill Cemetery, 160 Midway Road, Middletown, NY 10941, followed by lunch and an informal memorial, location TBD. Friends and family are invited to attend either or both.
In lieu of flowers friends may consider a donation to one of George's favorite charities: s (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/) or International Orthodox Christian Charities (https://iocc.org/).
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020