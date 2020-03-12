|
|
George Slover
July 1, 1941 - March 12, 2020
Newburgh, NY
George Slover of Mt. Hope, NY, a retired Fireman for the City of Newburgh, NY after 20 years of service, entered into rest on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at home. He was 78.
The son of the late Lawrence Slover and Dorothy Villa Slover, he was born on July 1, 1941 in Newburgh, NY.
He was the former owner for over 25 years of Johnny Brand Glass Shop, Newburgh. His hobbies included dirt bike racing, building street rods and attending various car shows with friends Bob V. and Bob R. He was a current member of the Orange County Antique Car Club.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carole Lempka Slover; daughter, Kelli Slover; son, Kevin Slover and companion, Laurel Eisma; five grandchildren: Page and Kassidy Slover; Dominic, Maeleen and Shane Slover-Prudhomme; sister, Beverly Vierra and husband, Frank; brother-in-law, Daniel Lempka and wife, Sabina; Kasey and Bailey; along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 15th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. Future services and burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the City of Newburgh Firefighters Benevolent Association, PO Box 1513, Newburgh, NY 12551; to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or to the , Memorial Processing Center, PO Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
The family would like to give "Special Thanks" to Charlotte and Harry Rotolo, for their caring and support, and a thank you goes to nurse Sherry Pawley and Dr. Manuel Perry, nurse Anne Marie, and nursing staff at Oncology CRHC and ORMC.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020