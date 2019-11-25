|
|
George Thompson Reeder Jr.
November 3, 1942 - November 12, 2019
McMinnville, OR - Formerly of Middletown, NY
George Thompson Reeder Jr. of McMinnville, OR, a former 51 year resident of Middletown, NY, died peacefully at home November 12, 2019 after a long illness. He was 77 years old.
Born on November 3, 1942, he was the son of the late Marion Decker Reeder Morse and George Thompson Reeder Sr. He retired from E.A. Morse & Co. and AHRC before moving to Crossville,TN in 2003. He later moved to Oregon in 2015.
He was an avid amateur ham radio operator with his FCC call sign KJ2V. He was involved mostly in emergency communications and had talked all over the world using both Morse code and phone. He was also involved with weather in Sky Warn as a storm spotter with the National Weather Service out of Nashville,TN. He was a member of Cumberland Plateau Amateur Club in Tennessee. He belonged to Orange County Amateur Radio Club and County of Orange Volunteer Emergency Radio Service (COVERS).
He was the former treasurer of Cumberland County Emergency Communications Group in TN. He was also a member of Fair Park Senior Center in Crossville,Tennessee.
George is survived by his wife, Carol DeGroate Reeder of Middletown, NY; his son, George Reeder III (Audrey) of Westbrookville, NY; his daughter, Tammy (Rich Goodspeed) of Pine Bush, NY; his brother, Dean Reeder (Charleen) of McMinnville, OR.; his granddaughters, Jamie Bailey of Pine Bush, Nicole Bailey of Pine Bush, Amber Goodspeed of Pine Bush and Samantha Reeder of Westbrookville; his great-grandson, Ayden Martin of Pine Bush; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. held on Wednesday, November 27 at Wallkill Cemetery in Middletown, NY.
Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home 33 Railroad Ave Middletown, NY 845-343-6918. Messages of condolences can be left for the family at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019