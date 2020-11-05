1/1
George W. Davenport
1937 - 2020
April 26, 1937 - November 4, 2020
Johnson, NY
George W. Davenport, age 83, of Johnson, NY passed away November 4, 2020 at Middletown Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Middletown, NY. He was born on April 26, 1937 in Englewood, NJ. He was the son of Edgar and Emma Adel Davenport. He spent his early years in Port Jervis and Greenville, NY, and worked with his father at the family garage. He then moved on to work for Ford Motor Co. in Mahwah and Metuchen, NJ, and retired as a millwright after many years of dedicated service. George was a devoted husband and father. His strong work ethic and sincere honesty were what he was best known for by family and friends. He could be seen almost any day traveling on his backhoe on the local roads, or tinkering in his garage. He was an avid race fan, and spent many Saturday nights at the Orange County Speedway.
George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marjorie Ward Davenport; a daughter, Bonnie Orlowski (Michael) of Warwick, NY and grandchildren: Greg Orlowski, Anne McGuire (Max), and Katherine Cinibulk (Peter); a daughter, Connie Henke (Paul) of Gardiner, NY and grandchildren: Josh Henke (Krystal), Zach Henke (Samantha), and Ben Henke; and a son, John Davenport of Mt. Laurel, NJ and grandchildren: Jared Davenport, Maddy Davenport, Justin Davenport, and Mason Davenport. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Max McGuire, Michael McGuire, Remington Henke, and Charlie Rose Henke; a brother, Edgar Davenport and his wife, Barbara of College Grove, TN, and several nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his sister, Adele Behr.
A private graveside service will be held at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Port Jervis, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1002 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13, 2020.
