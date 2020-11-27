1/1
George W. Treutle
George W. Treutle
May 20, 1927 - November 24, 2020
Warwick, NY
George W. Treutle of Warwick, NY passed away on November 24, 2020 at his home. He was 93 years old.
Born on May 20, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late George Henry Treutle and Christina Cordes Treutle.
He was married to the late Edith Kern Treutle (2008).
George served with the U.S. Army during World War II as a member of D Troop, 24th Squadron. After serving in the Army, he followed in his family's footsteps working in the Schafer Brewery in Brooklyn. He retired as a Quality Control Inspector with Chester Cable, Chester. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Warwick.
He is survived by his son, George Treutle and his wife, Susan of Montgomery; his granddaughter, Arlene Treutle-Levine and husband, Lev of Charlotte, NC; his great-grandchildren: Alexander Levine, Nicholas Levine, Nadia Levine and Maria Levine; and a sister, Elizabeth Lambert and her husband, George of Queens, NY. He is also survived by step-children: Michael Quinn, Kei Quinn, Brian Quinn and Bridgette Quinn. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Barbara; grandson, Joseph John Treutle; and his sister, Dorothy McDermott.
Funeral arrangements are private. A Memorial Service will be arranged later when everyone will be able to attend.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. For further information or to send an online condolence: www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
