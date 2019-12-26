|
|
George Washington J. Moore
January 15, 1944 - December 24, 2019
Newburgh, NY
George Washington J. Moore, 75, a retired member of the Local 203 Carpenters Union in Poughkeepsie, NY and a long-time resident of the area, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
The son of the late Bill and Eleanor (Hixson) Moore, George was born on January 15, 1944 in New York City. George married his beloved partner and soulmate, Sharon (Lee) Moore. Sharon survives at home. George was a graduate of Newtown High in New York and a member of St. Patrick's Church, having served as an Altar boy for eight years.
Our family would like to extend our appreciation to my Daddy's amazing Hospice Team; Maria, RN, Jasmine, LPN, Dakota and Angela HHS as my Father called them his "Angels!" His face lite up every time they walked in the door and we can never forget that!
In addition to his wife, Sharon, George is survived by his daughters, Tricia Moore and her partner, Sol Surkis of Gardiner, NY and Angela Siegel, of Newburgh, NY; grandchildren: John Patrick Ryan Morse, Justin Connor Morse, Matthew Siegel, Carley Siegel and Brooke and Matthew Green; great-grandsons, Isaac and Matthew; a special niece and nephew, Jackie Moore and Johnny Moore.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 28 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Funeral Service Celebration will begin at 3:30 p.m. with Chaplin Vanessa Falgoust officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in George's memory may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019