George Williams
April 9, 1926 - November 4, 2020
Monticello, NY
George Williams of Monticello passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Skilled Nursing Home. He was 94.
He was the son of the late Floyd Williams and Betty Wilder Williams, born on April 9, 1926 in Baltimore, MD.
George proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1945-1946. He was affectionately known to many as "Professor". George worked hard his entire life at various places and retired from the Concord Hotel in 1998 as a manager. He enjoyed being home, watching Western movies, Matlock, reading his Bible but most importantly playing the piano. He loved to look at back at pictures and remember the good old days. He was a kind, gentle man that loved short visits from his family especially when they came with Pepsi, chocolate cake and hard candy. He will be sadly missed by his loving family and loyal friends.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his grandchildren: James Gibbs and his wife, Sheila, Patricia Jaudon and her husband, Creston, Marilyn Gibbs, Cathy Gibbs and her husband, Cornell, Michael Gibbs and his wife, Vonda, Zatone Gibbs and his wife, Robin, his 22 great-grandchildren, three of which lived locally: Dennis Hilliard, Latieva Hilliard and Zaquan Hilliard; 28 great great-grandchildren and a host of friends. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Lubertha Williams; his children: Christine Gibbs, Mary Dickerson and James LeRoy Williams: his grandchildren: Mary Ann Hilliard and Abraham Gibbs.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 14 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will begin at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Bishop Giles officiating and full military honors.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com