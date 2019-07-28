|
|
Georgeanne Witz
July 11, 1943 - July 26, 2019
Middletown, NY
Georgeanne Witz, a 40 year resident of the area, died after a short illness at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 76 years old.
The daughter of the late Georgeanne Lennahan and Robert Bishop, She was born on July 11, 1943 in Mt. Vernon, New York.
Georgeanne worked as a court clerk for New York State for many years and retired to a life with family (especially her beloved grandchildren).
She married James Witz in 1968 and raised three children. While the marriage didn't last forever, the friendship continued. Georgeanne cared for Jim through his illness and subsequent passing. She was a kind and gentle woman who will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her children: Thomas, Dennis and Kelly Witz; her grandchildren: Keaton, Logan, Tristan, Nolan, Natasha, Ryan, and Colin Witz, and two great-grandchildren, Reagan and Rylie Mayfield.
She was predeceased by her former husband, Jim and her sister, Barbara Verlaine.
Visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 31 at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Middletown.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee- McPhillips Funeral Home. www.applebeemcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 28 to July 29, 2019