Georgetta DeSio
March 24, 1950 - November 9, 2019
Middletown, NY
Georgetta DeSio of Middletown, a longtime resident of the area, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. She was 69.
The daughter of the late George J. DeSio and Anita Piazza, she was born March 24, 1950 in the Bronx.
Georgetta was all about family. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything, and adored her pets who kept her company when others weren't around.
Survivors include her two daughters: Annettemarie DiMuro of Highland and Gina McCauley and her husband, Joe of Charlotte, NC; twelve grandchildren: Nicole, Kristianna, Samantha, Richard Jr., Stephanie, Justina, Christina, George, Sabrina, Marissa, Jenna and Ava; seven great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Nielle, Elijah, Avahna, Landon, Grace and Mila; four sisters: Denise DeSio of Wurtsboro, Cathy Karp and her husband, Barry of Natick, MA, Michele DeSio of Staten Island and Ginny DeSio of Wurtsboro; and three nieces: Denine, Doreen and Danielle.
She was predeceased by her mother, Anita Piazza; a son: George Joseph Donato; her husband: Dominick Costello; a sister: Rita; and her father, George J. DeSio and his wife, Eileen.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 5 to 8 p.m., TODAY, Monday, November 11 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 180 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro with Fr. Peter Madori officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wurtsboro.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019