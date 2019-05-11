|
|
Georgia A. "Sissy" Wallace
August 12, 1932 - May 3, 2019
Fort Montgomery, NY
Georgia A. "Sissy" Wallace, 86, a lifelong resident of Highland Falls/Fort Montgomery, passed away on May 3, 2019 at The Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY. Daughter of the late Sterling James Gazaway and Marie Anthes Gazaway, she was born August 12, 1932 in Highland Falls, NY.
Sissy graduated from Highland Falls High School in 1949 and she went to work for TWA Airlines in New York City. Sissy married the love of her life, Jimmy Wallace, on June 14, 1958 in Highland Falls where they raised their family and served the community.
Sissy was a retired Banking Officer for HSBC Bank in Highland Falls. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Holy Innocents where she served as the Treasurer and headed the Food Pantry and Thrift Shop. She was also a Board Member of Fort Montgomery Battle Site Association and a member of the Town of Highlands Historical Society.
Sissy is survived by her devoted husband, James, at home; her three children: Kim Kort and her husband, Ronald of Highland Falls, NY, Kelly Stang and her husband, Douglas of Altamont, NY, and Scott Wallace and daughter-in-law, Laurie Wallace of Smithtown, NY; her beloved six grandchildren; Katelyn Wilson and her husband, Bryan, Meghan Kort and her fiancé, Paul Malecot, Andrew and Lucas Stang, Sara and Emily Wallace, as well as her cherished two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Brayden Wilson. Sissy is also survived by her sister, Barbara Bott of Highlands Falls, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Virginia Cahill of Dunnellon, FL.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14th at Eagle Valley Cemetery, Town of Highlands, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Church of the Holy Innocents, 401 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY 10928.
Funeral arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 845-446-2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 11 to May 12, 2019