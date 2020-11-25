Georgia Locke Voegelin
September 2, 1927 - November 19, 2020
Wallkill, NY
For those of you who know Georgia Voegelin, you will understand this. At some point in the last year or so Mom wrote her own obituary. The only thing that we, as her children would add is that we know how very fortunate we were to call her our mother.
Below, is what Mom wrote to be published.
"Georgia Locke Voegelin died on November 19, 2020. Born September 2, 1927 at home in Cornwall, NY. Georgia was the daughter of Bill and Emma K. Locke.
Georgia is survived by her loving husband George Victor Voegelin of 70 years.
Also, by her five children and spouses, William & June Voegelin, Wray Voegelin & Yonnie, Georgia Lee & Bob Rowe, Marjorie Wild and companion Trevor Wood, Vicki E. Voegelin & Tom Hassett. 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and her sister, Kate Howe.
Georgia was preceded in death by her sisters Emma Ashton, Betty Locke and Mary Kovar.
At the request of Georgia, there will be no services. Remember, she loved her family, her friends, her God and her country."
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
