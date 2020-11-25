1/1
Georgia Locke Voegelin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia Locke Voegelin
September 2, 1927 - November 19, 2020
Wallkill, NY
For those of you who know Georgia Voegelin, you will understand this. At some point in the last year or so Mom wrote her own obituary. The only thing that we, as her children would add is that we know how very fortunate we were to call her our mother.
Below, is what Mom wrote to be published.
"Georgia Locke Voegelin died on November 19, 2020. Born September 2, 1927 at home in Cornwall, NY. Georgia was the daughter of Bill and Emma K. Locke.
Georgia is survived by her loving husband George Victor Voegelin of 70 years.
Also, by her five children and spouses, William & June Voegelin, Wray Voegelin & Yonnie, Georgia Lee & Bob Rowe, Marjorie Wild and companion Trevor Wood, Vicki E. Voegelin & Tom Hassett. 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and her sister, Kate Howe.
Georgia was preceded in death by her sisters Emma Ashton, Betty Locke and Mary Kovar.
At the request of Georgia, there will be no services. Remember, she loved her family, her friends, her God and her country."
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved