Georgianna Olga Churak
August 12, 1941 - January 8, 2020
South Fallsburg, NY
Georgianna Olga Churak of South Fallsburg passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. She was 78.
Georgie, as she was affectionately called, was the daughter of the late George and Olga Semenkowich Churak, born on August 12, 1941 in Jamaica, New York. She was a graduate of Fallsburg Central High School and last worked as a receptionist. She was a member of the Luna Organization. During her free time she enjoyed gardening and taking care of her many cats.
She leaves behind her two nieces, Tamara Churak and Tabitha Frunzi, and her husband Gary; two grandnieces, Taylin Frunzi and Breelynn Frunzi; one grandnephew, Bryce Frunzi; one sister-in-law Kathleen Churak; all of South Fallsburg, several cousins, and a host of friends.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Gregory Churak and Theodore Churak.
Burial of her ashes will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Georgianna's memory can be made to the Sullivan County SPCA, PO Box 995, 104 Rock Hill Drive, Rock Hill, NY 12775.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020