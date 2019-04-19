|
|
Georgina "Ena" Green
December 31, 1925 - April 15, 2019
South Kingstown, RI - Formerly of Otisville, NY
Georgina "Ena" Green, a 14 year resident of South Kingstown, RI and former longtime resident of Otisville, NY, entered into rest on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home in South Kingstown, RI. She was 93 years of age.
The daughter of the late John and Georgina Wilson Lang, she was born on December 31, 1925 in New York, NY.
Ena was a bus driver and retired from the Otisville Bus Company.
She was a member of the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church, a member of the Otisville Garden Club, the Otisville Seniors, the Otisville High School Alumni Association and member and Past President of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #1079.
Survivors include her daughters: Bonnie Gray and her husband Don and Marsha Green; grandchildren: Donny Gray and his wife Amanda and Allison Bloom; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Liam and Adalyn; several nieces and nephews including Sandra Wilbur Fleischer, Geraldine Lang, Morgan and Robert Lang. Ena was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Philip "Sid" Green; her brothers Walter, William and John Wilson Lang and her sisters Mary Wilbur, Fran Miclo, Dorothy Doscher and Anna Farrell.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 22nd at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 23rd at the funeral home. Reverend Jeffrey Farley will officiate. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Plains Cemetery in Otisville.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ena's name to the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 628, Otisville, NY 10963 or the Hope Hospice of RI (South Team) 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019