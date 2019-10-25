Home

George M. Holt Funeral Home
50 New Main St
Haverstraw, NY 10927
(845) 429-2159
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George M. Holt Funeral Home
50 New Main St
Haverstraw, NY 10927
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Presbyterian Church
89 Hudson Ave.
Haverstraw, NY
Gerald A. Greenlaw Obituary
Gerald A. Greenlaw
August 16, 1935 - October 24, 2019
West Haverstraw, New York
Gerald Greenlaw a retired FDNY Lt. and Korean War Veteran passed away October 24, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family. He was 84. Gerald was predeceased by his wife Ella after a 46 year marriage.
Gerald is survived by his children: son, Gerald and his wife, Joyce of Warwick, NY; daughters, Debbie and her husband, Joe Lo Cicero of Bluffton SC, Lisa and her husband, Frank of Stony Point, NY. He is also survived by son-in-law, Richard Shima of Jacksonville FL. Gerald is predeceased by daughter, Carol Shima. Gerald also is survived by his ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Gerald's interest were keeping active swimming, biking, following the Yankees and New York Giants. He and his wife Ella loved attending their grandchildren's sporting events and activities.
Memorial Donations may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 89 Hudson Ave., Haverstraw NY 10927.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday at the George M. Holt Funeral Home, 50 New Main St., Haverstraw, NY 10927. Gerald's Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, October 28 at Central Presbyterian Church, 89 Hudson Ave., Haverstraw, NY 10927.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
