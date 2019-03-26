|
|
Gerald A. Judson
June 30, 1950 - March 26, 2019
Formerly of Wallkill, NY
Gerald A. Judson, a retired correctional officer for the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. in Goshen, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Golden Hill Nursing & Rehab Center in Kingston, NY. He was 68.
The son of the late Roy and Rosie Bell Judson, he was born June 30, 1950 in Newburgh, NY. He was a longtime employee of Schwan's Foods in Montgomery, NY and a U.S. Army Veteran stationed in Germany guarding the Berlin Wall during the Vietnam era. He was a longtime member of the American Legion and a motorcycle enthusiast.
Survivors include his son, Jeremiah Judson and his wife, Amy of Wallkill; his step children, Ray McMillen III, Susan S. Miller, Robert McMillen, John McMillen, Jamie DiPoalo (Christopher), Shanon Ingrassia (Anthony); his brother, Roy Judson and his wife, Carol of Hurley; his three grandchildren, Jacob, Emily and Kara Judson; many step-grandchildren; and step great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Ida M. Judson and his siblings, Linda and Richard Judson.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main Street, Middletown, NY.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, NY.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to: 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, Florida 33134, 1-866-731-COPD (2673), Ext. 266. [email protected]
Arrangements are by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., Middletown, NY 845-343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019