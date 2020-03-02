Home

Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
Gerald A. Newcomb

Gerald A. Newcomb Obituary
GERALD A. NEWCOMB
June 25, 1931 - February 25, 2020
Middletown, NY
Gerald A. Newcomb of Middletown, NY passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. He was 88 years of age.
Jerry was the youngest of seven children born to Charles D. Newcomb and Laura B. Atkinson on June 25, 1931 in New Rochelle, NY.
Jerry proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a mechanic and also enjoyed working on his sister's farm for many years. He was an animal lover and loved his many barn cats over the years.
Survivors include his two sisters, Irma R. Sattarelle and Elizabeth A. Fogarty both of Middletown and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jerry was predeceased by his brothers, Charles, Robert and Donald and sister, Dorothy.
There will be no visitation.
Graveside services with military honors will be held 2:30 PM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Scotchtown Cemetery, 328 Blumel Road, Middletown, NY with Reverend Jeffrey Farley officiating.
Memorial contributions in Jerry's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Middletown, 142 Bloomingburg Road, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
