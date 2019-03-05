|
|
Gerald A. Verlinger
February 26, 2019
Chestertown, NY
Gerald A. Verlinger, 79 years old of Chestertown, NY, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Bronx, NY in 1939 to the late Bernadette "Bea" and John Smith, he grew up and worked in the Cornwall/Newburgh area for the first half of his life. He spent the last 30 year in the Adirondack Mountains enjoying the great outdoors with his loving family.
He is survived by his children, Melissa Travis-Carroll, Michael Verlinger, Jerry Verlinger and family, Marc (Wendy) Verlinger and family, Justin (Bobbie Jo) Verlinger and family. Also survived by his grandchildren, Brittany, Lhara, and Thomas Carroll; and expected granddaughter, Kinsely N. Verlinger; sister, Peggie (Steve) Rockafellow and family; and several nieces and nephews. Aside from his parents, Gerald was predeceased by his sister, Bonnie Gallagher.
A celebration of Gerald's life, per his request, will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019