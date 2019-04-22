|
|
Gerald Berry
April 12, 1928 - April 22, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Gerald Alden Berry, 91, of New Paltz, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Eleanor Nursing Center in Hyde Park. Born on April 12, 1928 in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Pearl and Paul Revere Berry.
Gerald proudly served his country during World War II, by enlisting in the U.S. Navy.
He was a very hard worker and ran his own successful businesses in Plumbing and Heating, in the New York area and in California. Gerald loved entertaining at his home and was known for throwing the best barbeques. He piloted his own plane and would suddenly decide to fly to Maine, buy boxes of lobsters, fly back and cook them on his grill. He had a boat, motorcycles, sports cars and a 40-foot motor home he attached to the back of his truck. After he retired in 1978, he used it to travel to every state in the U.S. (except South Dakota) where he passed his time square dancing and meeting the locals. He was also an avid chess player.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by daughter, Karen Berry, and his sister, Lorraine Berry.
Survivors include his three sons, Stephen Rocco Berry and his companion, Shira, of New Paltz, Edward Paul Berry and his wife, Katie of Upper Nyack, and Matthew Berry and his wife, Olivia of Las Vegas, Nevada; his grandsons, Stephen Rocco Berry Jr. of Edmunds, Washington, William Gerald Berry and his wife, Heather, of Plattekill, Jonathan Berry of Seattle, Washington, Trent Berry of Larchmont, Nevada; his granddaughters, Kayla F. Mackey and her husband, William of Modena, Ashley M. Berry of Wallkill, Kaylin E. Berry of Queens, JoAnna Berry-Rubino of Queens, his great grandchildren, Stephen Rocco Berry III of Edmunds, Washington, Abigail Berry of Edmunds, Washington, William "Biggest" J. Mackey of Modena, and William Gerald Berry Jr. of Plattekill.
Friends may call on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, New York.
Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Gerald by visiting www.copelandfhnp.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019