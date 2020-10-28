Gerald David Mowery
July 24, 1942 - October 20, 2020
Calabash, NC
Gerald "David" Mowery, 78, of Calabash, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Born on July 24, 1942 in Trenton, New Jersey to Philip and Elsie Mowery, David grew up in Lambertville, New Jersey. He graduated from NHRHS in Lambertville in 1960. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving four years. After discharge, he worked as an electrician, as a civilian avionic technician with NYANG at Stewart Air Force Base. When the base closed, he went to work for General Telephone retiring after 24 years as a customer service supervisor. During that time he was also a member of the NYANG retiring after 20 years as a MSGT. David married Patricia in 1965 in Middletown, New York. They were happily married for 53 years until her passing in 2018 from cancer.
David was a member of SUMC serving on various committees. He was a member of the Calabash Elks Lodge #2679. He enjoyed cruising, gardening, and working with other residents to help keep his community looking nice.
David is survived by their son, Kris of Louisville, Kentucky; brother, Rodney of Grantville, Georgia; grandchildren, Anna and Ben of Louisville, Kentucky; brother and sisters in law, Steven and Merri Jo Guattery of Farmington, New Mexico, Ronnie and Elaine Barnes of Middletown, New York, Rollin and Carole Lybolt of Middletown, New York, Harry and Kathy Hamilton of Middletown, New York along with several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health conditions a service will be held at a later date.
