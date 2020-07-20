Gerald "Jerry" DeMarmels
November 3, 1948 - July 20, 2020
Warwick, NY
Gerald "Jerry" DeMarmels, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY passed away after a long illness on July 20, 2020. He was 71 years old.
Born on November 3, 1948, he was one of five children of the late Bridget and Albert DeMarmels.
Jerry was the General Manager of the Grand Union in Warwick.
Jerry enjoyed going to car shows, especially with his 1966 Mustang. When he wasn't doing something on the cars, his favorite pastime was gardening. Active in the community, Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus, as well as a former 4H leader in Warwick.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 48 years, Antonia (nee Amore); son Gerald DeMarmels and his wife Vanessa of West Caldwell, NJ; daughter, Kristin DeMarmels of Ft. Myers, FL; and son, Brian DeMarmels and his wife Donna of Warwick; sister, Marie DeMarmels; brothers, Pete DeMarmels and his wife Darlene and Michael DeMarmels and his wife Carolyn, all of Warwick; Loving PopPop to his three grandchildren: Katherine, Meghan and Brian; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Albert DeMarmels.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, with interment following the mass in St. Stephen's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or Warwick Ambulance, P.O. Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com