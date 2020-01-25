|
Gerald H. Decker
October 9, 1945 - January 24, 2020
Monticello, NY
Gerald "Jerry" H. Decker of Monticello passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, doing what he loved. Formerly of Port Jervis, NY, Jerry, 74 was a fixture at Monticello Raceway for 30 plus years as a horseman.
The son of the late Harold Decker and Grace Heater, he was born October 9, 1945 in Port Jervis, NY.
He was a proud member of the Monticello Harness Horsemen Association and the United States Trotting Association.
He is survived by his wife: Jaqueline Heater at home; daughters: April Aldrich of Saratoga, NY, Lisa Weaver of Monticello, NY, Lisa Cochran (Jim) of Milford, NJ, Tammy DeVaux (Jimmy) of Port Jervis, NY; grandchildren: Ashley Banks, Kip Banks Jr., Autumn Brown, Jordan Hoffman, Samantha DeVaux, Kirsten (Sissy) DeVaux and Brianna Aldrich; great-grandchildren: Savannah, Dakota, Myles, Avianna, Wynter and Major; and countless friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. The Funeral Service will be held at 8 p.m. with Fr. John Tran presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gerald Decker Memorial at the Monticello Harness Horsemen Association Route 17B, Monticello, NY 12701.
