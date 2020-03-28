|
|
Gerald H. Spector
July 1, 1939 - March 27, 2020
Middletown, NY
Gerald H. Spector, 80, a retired film projectionist, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was the son of Aaron "Harry" and Ray Spector of South Fallsburg, born on July 1, 1939 at the Monticello Hospital.
Jerry was a 1958 Fallsburg Central School graduate, he attended Orange County Community College and The New York School of Photography. After he moved to Middletown, he was a volunteer with the Wallkill Ambulance Corps and he also spent many happy hours volunteering at Orange Regional Medical Center. He will be missed by his friends at the Mulberry House Senior Center.
Jerry was predeceased by his beloved wife of 34 years, Rochelle. He is survived by his daughters, Shari Spector and Joe Smith of Middletown, and Amie and Victor Cennamo of Huntersville, NC; and his sister, Eileen and Ivan Kalter of South Fallsburg, NY. He is also survived by his adored grandchildren: Brandon Segal, Peri Segal, Ryan Cennamo, Draven Smith and Julia Cennamo.
Jerry was happiest with a camera in his hands or surrounded by his family. He always made people smile with his somewhat corny sense of humor. He was a great source of love and support for his family.
Due to the world crises, there will be a private, family grave-side service at Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, NY, on Sunday.
Donations in Jerry's memory may be made to Autism Speaks or the Autism Society of NC, in honor of his grandson, Ryan Cennamo, 14908 Northgreen Dr., Huntersville, NC. 28078. Another organization dear to his heart was the American Diabetes Association, in honor of his grandson, Brandon Segal, 36 Dolson Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home. For information, visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com or call 845-434-7363.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020