1/1
Gerald "Joe" Hull
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Joe" Hull
September 25, 1934 - October 11, 2020
Hudson, FL
Gerald "Joe" Hull, 86, of Hudson, FL, died on October 11, 2020 after battling a chronic illness with his family be his side. Joe was born September 25, 1934 in Accord, NY to Vice Mae (Purcell) and Chauncey Hull.
He grew up with a strong work ethic and a great sense of humor. Joe was in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Once leaving he entered the workforce and married his wife, Edith Russell. The had two children and he took immense pride in being their father. He was a hard worker and a dedicated family man.
Joe will be remembered for his many attributes, the most notable of which are his kind nature and sense of humor. He was quick to make others laugh. He was always eager to help out another. His love for his family was unshakable, one of his favorite past times was to visit with them and friends and share memories and stories.
Survivors include sisters, Jesse Smith, Charmion (John) Stewart and Murial Giorgiani; brothers, Bobby (Rosie) and Warren (Edie) Hull; brother in law David, (Kathy) Le Clair. He also leaves behind two children, Jo Ann Rabideau of FL and Amy Hull of NY; his grandchildren, Alyssa Rabideau, Ashli Rabideau(Ruthanne), Wayne Rabideau(Melissa) and Rebecca Hull, as well as several great-grandchildren; he is also survived by companion, Linda Hollis and his precious little puppy, Fuddy. He was predeceased by his wife, Edith, grandson, Shawn, son in law, Wayne and several siblings.
Services will be held at a later time in accordance with the wishes of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved