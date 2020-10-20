Gerald "Joe" Hull

September 25, 1934 - October 11, 2020

Hudson, FL

Gerald "Joe" Hull, 86, of Hudson, FL, died on October 11, 2020 after battling a chronic illness with his family be his side. Joe was born September 25, 1934 in Accord, NY to Vice Mae (Purcell) and Chauncey Hull.

He grew up with a strong work ethic and a great sense of humor. Joe was in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Once leaving he entered the workforce and married his wife, Edith Russell. The had two children and he took immense pride in being their father. He was a hard worker and a dedicated family man.

Joe will be remembered for his many attributes, the most notable of which are his kind nature and sense of humor. He was quick to make others laugh. He was always eager to help out another. His love for his family was unshakable, one of his favorite past times was to visit with them and friends and share memories and stories.

Survivors include sisters, Jesse Smith, Charmion (John) Stewart and Murial Giorgiani; brothers, Bobby (Rosie) and Warren (Edie) Hull; brother in law David, (Kathy) Le Clair. He also leaves behind two children, Jo Ann Rabideau of FL and Amy Hull of NY; his grandchildren, Alyssa Rabideau, Ashli Rabideau(Ruthanne), Wayne Rabideau(Melissa) and Rebecca Hull, as well as several great-grandchildren; he is also survived by companion, Linda Hollis and his precious little puppy, Fuddy. He was predeceased by his wife, Edith, grandson, Shawn, son in law, Wayne and several siblings.

Services will be held at a later time in accordance with the wishes of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store