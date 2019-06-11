|
Gerald J. Murphy
October 26, 1925 - June 10, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Gerald J. Murphy passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Sky View Rehabilitation & Health Center in Croton on Hudson, NY. He was 93 years old. Son of the late William Murphy and Johanna Eagan Murphy, he was born October 26, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY.
Gerald was a Steam Fitter for Local 638 in Queens, NY. He proudly served his country during WWII in the Navy Pacific Theater, serving as a signalman aboard many ships. This led to a lifetime of travels and adventures to many of the most exotic places on Earth.
He is survived by his son, Gerald Murphy, Jr. of New York, NY; his daughters, Laurie Murphy-Vitriol and her husband, William of New York, NY and Nuning T. Murphy-Lynch and her husband, Thomas C. Lynch of Boston, MA; and his grandson, Connor C. Lynch.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY 10928. A Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Fort Montgomery, NY on Saturday, June 15th at 10 a.m. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY, with inurnment in the family plot at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY 10928 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 11 to June 12, 2019