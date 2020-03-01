Home

POWERED BY

Services
K L Sharp Funeral Home
5736 Telephone Rd Ext
Cincinnatus, NY 13040
(607) 863-3900
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald L. Prince

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald L. Prince Obituary
Gerald L. Prince
October 31, 1944 - February 28, 2020
Georgetown, NY
Gerald L. Prince, 75 of Georgetown, NY passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse, NY.
Born in Ranger, TX on October 31, 1944, Mr. Prince was the son of the late Gerald K. and Elizabeth Crest Prince. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He had worked as a corrections officer for 35 years, most recently at Georgetown Correctional Facility. He was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and, in his spare time, enjoyed playing his guitar and singing.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joann Rhoades Prince; and his children: Barney (Brenda) Prince of Hamilton, Joann (David) Cox of Lincklaen, Jerry (Amy) Prince of Georgetown, and Heidi (Les Williams) Prince of Georgetown. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Jolene Cox, Barney Prince, Jr., Jessica Cox, Brandon Prince, Bethany Prince, David Cox, Jr., Jeramy Prince, and Chelsey Prince; a sister, Darlene (John) DeMaille of Halcottsville; and a sister-in-law, Minnie Weaver of Ft. Plain.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Eddie Prince in 1986.
The family will be present to receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 4th at the K.L. Sharp Funeral Home, Cincinnatus, NY. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Vern Groves officiating. Burial, with military honors will be in the Cincinnatus Cemetery in the spring. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Gerald may be directed to Wanderer's Rest Humane Association, 7138 Sutherland Drive, Canastota, NY 13032. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.klsharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -