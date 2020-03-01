|
|
Gerald L. Prince
October 31, 1944 - February 28, 2020
Georgetown, NY
Gerald L. Prince, 75 of Georgetown, NY passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse, NY.
Born in Ranger, TX on October 31, 1944, Mr. Prince was the son of the late Gerald K. and Elizabeth Crest Prince. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He had worked as a corrections officer for 35 years, most recently at Georgetown Correctional Facility. He was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and, in his spare time, enjoyed playing his guitar and singing.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joann Rhoades Prince; and his children: Barney (Brenda) Prince of Hamilton, Joann (David) Cox of Lincklaen, Jerry (Amy) Prince of Georgetown, and Heidi (Les Williams) Prince of Georgetown. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Jolene Cox, Barney Prince, Jr., Jessica Cox, Brandon Prince, Bethany Prince, David Cox, Jr., Jeramy Prince, and Chelsey Prince; a sister, Darlene (John) DeMaille of Halcottsville; and a sister-in-law, Minnie Weaver of Ft. Plain.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Eddie Prince in 1986.
The family will be present to receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 4th at the K.L. Sharp Funeral Home, Cincinnatus, NY. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Vern Groves officiating. Burial, with military honors will be in the Cincinnatus Cemetery in the spring. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Gerald may be directed to Wanderer's Rest Humane Association, 7138 Sutherland Drive, Canastota, NY 13032. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.klsharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020