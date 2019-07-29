|
|
Gerald ("Jerry") Levinstein
July 1, 1929 - July 27, 2019
Middletown, NY
Gerald ("Jerry") Levinstein passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Middletown, NY. He was 90 years old. Jerry was born July 1, 1929 in Brooklyn NY, to Mary (Pere) and David Levinstein. Jerry was an avid runner and would run each day, rain or shine. He worked as a flooring installer and started the family business, North Point Carpet Supplies in 1977. He was always tinkering with a new project. As all who knew him would agree, Jerry was a very talented artist who created beautiful stained glass designs. He also taught his stained glass techniques to many students. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, and was stationed in Germany from 1951 to 1953.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Adelaide Rosenkoff, his former wife, Sheila Levinstein, his daughter, Sue Rushford, his son, Mark Levinstein (Sharon), and his grandchildren, Aliya (Phillip Kossover), Rebecca, Michael, and Matthew Levinstein. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends.
A graveside service with Military honors will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924. The family will be sitting Shiva Wednesday evening, July 31st at 5 PM with a Minyan service at 7 PM, at Temple Beth Jacob, 290 North Street, Newburgh, NY 12550. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery or a .
To sign an online guest book, visit www.DoulinFH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 29 to July 30, 2019