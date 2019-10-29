Home

Gerald P. Di Cesare

Gerald P. Di Cesare Obituary
Gerald P. Di Cesare
February 14, 1932 - October 24, 2019
Wayne, PA
Gerald P. DiCesare passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019 at his home in Wayne, PA. He was born February 14, 1932 in Newburgh, NY.
Gerry graduated from Oswego State Teachers College in Oswego, NY in 1954 with a degree in Industrial Arts. After graduation, he served two years in the U.S. Army Signal Corps at Fort Richardson in Alaska. He then worked as an Industrial Arts teacher, Guidance Counselor and School Administrator at North Junior High School in Newburgh, NY. He retired in 1989.
Gerry was an avid woodworker and furniture maker, as well as a collector of Pennsylvania Long Rifles. He was a past President of The Kentucky Rifle Association and a member of the Pennsylvania Antique Gun Collector Association. For over fifty years, Gerry and his wife, Barbara (Beckwith) DiCesare, a retired Home Economics teacher he met at North Junior High, spent their summers on Lake Champlain in Willsboro, NY.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Patricia (DiCesare) Rolfes, son-in-law, Andrew Rolfes, and three grandchildren, Nicholas, Daniel and Megan Rolfes, all of Wayne, PA.
Memorial mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newburgh, NY at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, preceded by visitation with friends and family beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
