Gerald R. "Jerry" Rifflard
1940 - 2020
Gerald "Jerry" R. Rifflard
November 18, 1940 - August 30, 2020
Middletown, NY
Gerald "Jerry" R. Rifflard, age 79 of Middletown, New York, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Garnett Health, Middletown, NY. He was born on November 18, 1940 in Nyack, New York, the son of Alfred and Jane McDonald Rifflard.
Jerry worked as self-employed painting contractor. He was a gifted and talented craftsman. He was known for his intricate, hand done carving and painting of various ships, sailboats and vessels. Everything he made was to perfection, right down to the sails and lines to which they were anchored. No detail was overlooked. Once he finished his replica, Jerry handpainted them to accuracy.
He is survived by his four sons: Kevin Rifflard and his wife, Marie of Middletown, NY, Keith Rifflard and his wife, Carol of Rockland County, NY, Kurt Rifflard of Middletown, Michael Rifflard and his companion, Mariaelena of Port Jervis. He is also survived by his six siblings: Patrick, Robert, Alfred, Timothy, John and Irene Rifflard; his beloved grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Cremation will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Jervis-Deerpark Humane Society, Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
