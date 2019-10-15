|
|
Gerald S. Wright
October 30, 1932 - October 14, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Gerald S. Wright of New Windsor, entered into rest on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the age of 86. Gerald was born on October 30, 1932 to the late Walter W. and Estelle M. Holder Wright.
Gerald was a retired foreman for Texaco Research in Beacon, NY. He was a U.S. Airforce veteran, serving from 1952 to 1956 and a member of the American Legion.
Survivors include his three children: Michael Wright of Wallkill, Kathi Odum of Cornwall, Donna Hall of New Windsor; six grandchildren: Michael, Tanya, Christopher, Michelle, Brandon, Scott; two great-grandchildren: Max and K.K., companion, Marion Macri; several nieces and nephews. Pre-Deceased by his wife, Patricia Barr Wright; daughter, Carolyn Luposello; and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17,2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Doulin Newburgh Funeral Home Inc., 318 N. Montgomery St., Newburgh, NY 12550. A Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home; entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
To sign an online guest book, visit: DoulinFH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019