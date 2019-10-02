|
|
Gerald Schoonmaker
December 30, 1931 - October 2, 2019
Circleville, NY
Gerald Schoonmaker, a lifetime area resident, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center after a long illness. He was 87 years old.
The son of Roland and Madolyn Crasper Schoonmaker, he was born in Goshen on December 30, 1931.
After graduating from Walden High School he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served three years in Europe and five years in the U.S. Reserves. He was honorably discharged on June 27, 1960 as a Corporal E5.
Gerald worked for Central Hudson Gas and Electric Company and retired after 35 years. Following his retirement from there, he drove a bus for the Pine Bush School District for ten years.
Along with his wife Earlene, Gerald was involved in the establishment of both Harmony Baptist Church and Harmony Christian School. He served on both boards and young people were a top priority in his life.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Earlene Christiana Schoonmaker; his children: Christine Malik (Kenneth), Jeffrey Schoonmaker (Dawn), Gerald , Ricky and Ronald Raymond (Rebekah), Lucinda Mingey (William), Susan VanBuren (David), Thomas Schmick (Sonia), Herbert Schmick (April), Barbara Kozykowski, Arthur Tester (Candi); and brothers, Glenn Schoonmaker (Linda), and Paul Schoonmaker (Carol) and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 with a Funeral Service of Remembrance at 11 a.m. at Harmony Baptist Church, 1790 Route 211 East, Middletown, NY 10941/ Burial will follow in the family plot in Circleville Cemetery, with Military Honors.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Harmony Baptist Church or Harmony Christian School, 1790 Route 211 East, Middletown, NY 10941.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019