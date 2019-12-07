|
|
Geraldine Brownsey
November 28, 2019
Greenwood Lake, NY
Geraldine Brownsey of Greenwood Lake, NY passed away on November 28, 2019 following a long illness at Good Samaritan Hospital, Monroe, NY. She was the daughter of the late James J. Brown and Patricia Brown.
Geraldine was a long-time resident of Monroe and Greenwood Lake. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas A. Brownsey, who passed away in December 2013.
Geraldine is survived by her brother, Raymond C. Brown, and nieces: Sara Nielsen, Susan Grossarth, Allyson Brown, Meredith Brown; brother-in-law, Barry Grossarth; and cousins: Brian Daly, Robert Daly and Dori-Ellen Daly. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Dozer who has been her constant companion for the last five years.
Geraldine was a graduate of John S. Burke Catholic High School. She was employed by Avon Products of Suffern, NY and Stop and Shop located in Monroe, NY.
There will be a private burial service later in the spring. Anyone wishing to donate in Geraldine's name can contact at stjude.org.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019