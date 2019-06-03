Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Kovarnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine M. Kovarnik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine M. Kovarnik Obituary
Geraldine M. Kovarnik
September 8, 1948 - June 1, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Geraldine Kovarnik, 70, entered into rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at home. The daughter of the late Thomas and Sarah (Pantusco) Orsino, she was born September 8, 1948 in Newburgh.
Geraldine enjoyed making and eating good food for as many as 28 people on holidays. She had a beautiful smile that would light up a room, and will be sadly missed.
Survivors include her nieces Claudean-Caron-DeLaigle and Angela Nacri; half-sisters Barbara Caron and Joanne Nacri; a multitude of cousins whom she loved, Joseph and Darcia Martucci among her favorites; many friends that she loved; and last but not least her loving husband, Joseph E. Kovarnik, who was always by her side and loved her more than anything else in this world.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the funeral home, followed by burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 3 to June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now