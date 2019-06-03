|
|
Geraldine M. Kovarnik
September 8, 1948 - June 1, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Geraldine Kovarnik, 70, entered into rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at home. The daughter of the late Thomas and Sarah (Pantusco) Orsino, she was born September 8, 1948 in Newburgh.
Geraldine enjoyed making and eating good food for as many as 28 people on holidays. She had a beautiful smile that would light up a room, and will be sadly missed.
Survivors include her nieces Claudean-Caron-DeLaigle and Angela Nacri; half-sisters Barbara Caron and Joanne Nacri; a multitude of cousins whom she loved, Joseph and Darcia Martucci among her favorites; many friends that she loved; and last but not least her loving husband, Joseph E. Kovarnik, who was always by her side and loved her more than anything else in this world.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the funeral home, followed by burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 3 to June 4, 2019