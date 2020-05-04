Geraldine "Gerry" Scibetti
January 20, 1934 - May 3, 2020
Mountainville, NY
Geraldine M. Scibetti, 86, of Mountainville, NY entered into rest on Sunday, May 3, 2020. The daughter of the late Jeremiah and Matilda (Samuels) Buckley, she was born in Vineland, NJ.
Gerry worked as a Payroll Supervisor for Parade Magazine in New York City; and worked as a Supervisor for MetLife Insurance Company in Queens.
Gerry is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles Scibetti; nieces and nephews: James Buckley Jr., Kathleen and Patricia Buckley, Linda DiSapio, Diane and Michael Ronaldson, Robert and Robin DeBlasio and Frank DeBlasio Jr.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother, James Buckley, and sister-in-law Mercedes Buckley.
Due to the COVID occurrence, services will be private, with entombment in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020.