Geraldine W. Dolson
May 12, 1937 - July 21, 2019
Middletown, NY
Geraldine W. Dolson, a lifelong area resident, passed away on July 21, 2019 at The Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehabilitation. She was 82.
The daughter of the late Louis and Goldie Warner Mann, she was born May 12, 1937 in Middletown. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1955 and was locally employed by Rupp Southern Tier before becoming an Army wife in 1962.
Geraldine was a member of the Otisville-Mount Hope Presbyterian Church, and belonged to the Otisville Country Garden Club, the Mount Hope Seniors, and the Otisville Grange.
Geraldine, always a devoted wife and mother, enjoyed spending time with her family playing board games, working on puzzles, or playing cards. She also enjoyed crocheting. She was constantly working on something to give as a gift and was also a Blue Ribbon winner at the Orange County Fair; but her favorite pastime became spending time with her grandchildren. She strived to be the grandmother of grandmothers and was an integral part of the lives of all of her grandchildren.
Geraldine leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 57 years, Duane; three children: Crystal Dolson of Kerhonkson, NY, Duane Jr. and his wife, Kelly of Howells, NY and Fay Dolson of Somers, CT; six grandchildren: Jeffrey, Thomas, Kimberly, Theodore, Penelope, and Janay; her sister, Mary "Bettyse" Hunter, and a collection of loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Berta and her brother, Louis.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday August 1 at the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church, 25 Main St., Otisville, NY. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church or the .
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 28 to July 29, 2019