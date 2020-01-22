|
Geraldine Winschuh
September 6, 1943 - January 18, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Geraldine Winschuh, 76, of Sparrowbush, NY passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, NY.
She was born on September 6, 1943 In Paterson, NJ and is the daughter of the late Charles J. and Helen Christensen Erlewein.
Geraldine married Herman Winschuh, who survives at home. She is also survived by her three daughters: Donna Stager and husband Michael of Milford, PA, Michele Martini of Bluffton, SC, Deborah Wussler and husband Bill of Oak Bridge, NJ; her son Kenneth Winschuh and wife Cheryl of Suffolk, VA; five grandchildren: Jessica, Michael, Tyler, Christopher, and Chuck; nine great-grandchildren: Ariana, Joseph, Scarlett, Jacob, Greyson, Aurora, Gavin, Miles, and Noah.
Geraldine was predeceased by her two brothers, Ronald and Charles Erlewein.
Funeral services took place at 11 a.m. at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home on Wednesday January 22nd with Rev. Nancy Vonderhort officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020