Gerard "Jerry" Freshko
September 27, 1952 - September 12, 2020
Middletown, NY
Gerard "Jerry" Freshko of Middletown, NY, an Armed Security Guard for Atlas Security, entered into rest Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was 67.
The son of the late Michael Freshko and Janina Lesnik Freshko, he was born on September 27, 1952 in Carbondale, PA.
He is survived by his daughter, Casie Coleman and husband, James; son, Cody Freshko; grandson, Chase Coleman; niece, Candice Freshko; brother, Richard Freshko and wife, Sharon; grandniece, Frankie Freshko; brother, Larry Freshko.
He was predeceased by his son, Jeremiah Freshko.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, September 18th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. Memorial services will be held at 7:30 p.m., Friday evening at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home are limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com