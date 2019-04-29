|
|
Gerard "Jerry" Mastronicola
December 21, 1947 - April 28, 2019
Harris, NY
Gerard "Jerry" Mastronicola left us early Sunday morning, April 28, 2019.
He was the son of the late Frank Mastronicola and Lucy (Miele) Mastronicola, born on December 21, 1947 in Manhattan, NY.
Jerry was a kind man who loved Anna his companion of 44 years. Their devotion and love never-ending for animals remained throughout their lives.
He leaves behind loved ones and friends who will never forget his spirited stories and generosity.
A gathering to honor Jerry will be held at Dale Cemetery, Ossining NY in early May.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019