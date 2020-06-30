Gerard "Jerry" McDermott
November 13, 1944 - June 27, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Gerard "Jerry" McDermott, age 75 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away June 27, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 13, 1944 in Flushing, Queens, New York, the son of Cornelius and Margaret Egan McDermott.
Jerry proudly served our country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He married Marie Sauschuck Byrne McDermott who survives at home. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather.
Jerry is also survived by his daughter, Melanie Rogan of Trumbull, Connecticut; his son, Joseph McDermott of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; his sister, Bernadette Fowler and her husband, Dennis of Clearwater, Florida; his beloved grandchildren: Michael and Jack Rogan, Brendan, Dylan and Ethan McDermott; his sister-in-law, Michele Lopriore and her husband, Gary of Port Jervis; his sister-in-law, Sharon Sauschuck of Madrid, Maine; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Cornelius McDermott; his brother-in-law, John Sauschuck; and his beloved German Shepherd, "Casey".
Jerry was a long suffering New York Jets fan. He enjoyed whale watching off the Maine coast, bald eagles and tending his honey bees. He also like listening to music from the 60s and 70s and checking out the muscle cars at car shows. Jerry was was also a retired NYPD officer and retired from the United States Postal Service in 2005.
Jerry's family will receive friends 12 noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation and face masks must be worn at the funeral home at all times. Cremation will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Delaware Raptor Center, 416 Cummins Hill Road, Milford, PA 18337.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
