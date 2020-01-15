|
|
Gerard P. Cook
December 24, 1948 - December 23, 2019
Mount Hope, NY
Gerard P. Cook of Mt. Hope, NY entered into eternal rest on December 23, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center at the age of 70.
Gerard (Jerry) was born on December 24, 1948 and was the son of Rita Walsh and Stephen Cook from Manhattan, NY.
Survivors include three sons: Michael, Brian, and Sean Cook and his life partner, Danielle Lanza.
Jerry was an activist and an environmentalist. He belonged to many related associations such as the Basherkill Assoc., the Sierra Club and the Old School Committee. His most successful endeavor was saving Sterling Forest from major developments. His daily goal was to make somebody laugh. He will be missed by many.
Family and friends may visit at the GRAY-PARKER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 100 East Main Street Port Jervis on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are by the GRAY-PARKER FUNERAL HOME, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020