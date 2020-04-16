|
|
Gertrude E. "Trudy"
McCord Johnson
June 15, 1927 - April 15, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Gertrude E. "Trudy" McCord Johnson, age 92 of Montgomery, NY, passed away at home on April 15, 2020. The daughter of the late Walter and Gertrude Niewandt Sievert, she was born on June 15, 1927 in New York City. Gertrude was married to both the late Fraley V. McCord and the late William T. Johnson.
Trudy worked as a server for many years at Crossroads Restaurant in Montgomery. She also was a school bus driver for the Valley Central School District and drove in Pennsylvania for several years. Trudy was a member of the Shawangunk Reformed Church and was active with their Women's Fellowship and Faith in Action groups. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her sons, Michael McCord of Pennsylvania, Robert McCord and his wife, Debbie of Wallkill, Gary McCord and his wife, Tammy of Pine Bush; daughters, Kathleen McCord of Crown Point, NY, Trudy Conley and her husband, Michael of Crown Point, NY, Tammy Clarke of Wisconsin; step-children, Linda, Penny, Becky, Julie, and Cindy; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as many dear friends. Trudy was predeceased by her grandson, Ryan Clarke.
Private burial was held in the Bruynswick Rural Cemetery, Wallkill, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Trudy's memory to the Shawangunk Reformed Church, 1166 Hoagerburgh Rd., Wallkill, NY 12589.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020