Gertrude Irene Miller
February 16, 1923 - December 21, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Gertrude Irene Miller a longtime resident of Ellenville, NY and more recently Itaca, NY, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Oak Hill Manor. She was 96 years old. Gertrude was born on February 16, 1923 in Neversink, NY; she was the daughter of the late Willard and Hattie (Avery) Kracht.
Gertrude was a member of St. John's Memorial Episcopal Church and the Shawangunk Valley Senior Citizens of Napanoch. She had worked as a School Bus Driver for Ellenville Central Schools until her retirement in 1985.
In addition to her parents, Gertrude was predeceased by her son Frank Miller, her husband Robert Miller, her sisters, Marion Stackhouse, Mildred DePuy and Edith Kracht and her brothers, Edward, Willard Jr., Melvin, Robert and Charles Kracht.
Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Irene, Thomas, Nancy, Louise, Florence, Ronald and Douglas and her grandniece Michelle.
A memorial service will be held at a later date
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Gertrude's name to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019