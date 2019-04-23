Home

Gertrude L. VanKleeck

Gertrude L. VanKleeck Obituary
Gertrude L. VanKleeck
November 23, 1934 - April 19, 2019
Middletown, NY
Gertrude VanKleeck of Middletown, a retired employee of the Bank of New York in Orange County, NY and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Achieve Nursing and Rehab Center in Liberty, NY. She was 84. The daughter of the late William and Mary Deyo Eason, she was born on November 23, 1934 in Middletown, NY.
Gertrude was the widow of Harold VanKleeck.
She was a longtime member of the North Congregational Church in Middletown.
Survivors include her sons, Harold William VanKleeck (Debbie) and Alan VanKleeck (Gaetana); her sister, Shirley Pater. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Kenneth and Donald Eason.
Visitation hours will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday April 27, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., all at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Burial will follow in Bloomingburg Cemetery, Bloomingburg, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
