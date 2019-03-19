|
|
Geryl (Geri) L. Prescott
November 23, 1955 - March 13, 2019
Middletown, NY
Geryl (Geri) L Prescott, 63, of Middletown passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, March 13, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY.
Geri was born on November 23, 1955 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY to Charles E Hodge and Dorothy (Understiller) Hodge. Geri married Mark S. Prescott on July 23, 1981 in Suffern, NY. Geri and Mark did not have any natural children, but they opened their home and their hearts to three adopted special needs children.
Geri loved to read and watch her soap operas. She also enjoyed the company of her cats Callie and Whitey. She had a beautiful and tender soul and everyone who knew her loved her. Her sense of humor and laugh was contagious. Geri gave everything to her job, husband and friends. Geri worked for 4.5 years as a legal assistant and office manager for Sussman & Associates in Goshen, NY. She gave her heart and soul, her total loyalty and dedication to her work. All who visited the office either in person or on the phone knew Geri. She will be greatly missed in the office and in the lives of all of her work family.
Geri is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mark Prescott (a member of the Knights of Columbus in Middletown Council 16519); her work family, Michael (and Lee Squires) Sussman, Chris Watkins, Jonathan Goldman and Jasper Garczynski as well as special friends Sally Porter and Heather Merrill. Geri and Mark were members of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 23rd from 2 to 4 p.m. at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, 72 W. Main Street, Middletown, NY 845-343-6023 www.ocfuneralhomes.com. A prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. followed by poetry and words by friends.
Contributions in memory of Geri Prescott can be made to: Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/get-involved/donate/)
(http://main.diabetes.org/site/PageServer?pagename=Main_memorial) American Liver Foundation (https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/)
(https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html) Mayo Clinic (https://www.mayoclinic.org/giving-to-mayo-clinic)
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019