William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Gidio J. Raponi

Gidio J. Raponi Obituary
Gidio J. Raponi
November 27, 1921 - December 20, 2019
Middletown, NY
Gidio J. Raponi passed away after a short illness on December 20, 2019. He was 98.
The son of the late Dominico and Theresa Leonetti Raponi, he was born on November 27, 1921 in Middletown, NY. Gidio graduated from Middletown High School in 1939 and entered the Army in September 1942 and attained the rank of Sgt. before his discharge in January 1946.
He married E. Frances Carden on July 4th,1947. They had one son, James J. Raponi. For years Gidio worked delivering milk and working in various factories in Middletown. He loved country music, animals, roller skating, drawing and painting and always had a story to tell. He lived to 98 and was determined to stay in his home and we are grateful he was able to do this.
Gidio survived by his daughter-in-law, Katherine and her daughter's Lacey and Melanie Raponi; granddaughter, Tonia Covert and her companion, Arthur Hebner, her children Christopher and Jaysen Covert and Madisyn Hebner and one great-grandchild, Alexander Covert. He is also survived by his brother, Leo and sister, Theresa Raponi. He is also survived by Mary Distel and her children, Joseph and Mary Distel, who he considered his grandchildren. Gidio was predeceased by his wife, Frances; son James and namesake, Gidio Distel. He was predeceased by his siblings: Velia, Eugene, Alfred, Katherine, Mariano and Philomena. He has many nieces and nephews who will miss him.
We would like to give a special thank you to Nicholas Marino and Barbara Gorczynski.
The family will be accepting visitors for Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on January 3 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home in Pine Bush, NY. Burial of ashes will take place at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to or an animal shelter of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
